Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Former Tottenham Hotspur star Jamie O’Hara has compared Manchester United‘s Patrick Dorgu to a young Gareth Bale.

Dorgu started on the left hand side for Manchester United in their visit to Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

He popped up with a superb strike in the 50th minute mark to fire Manchester United into a 2-1 lead at the title favourites.

O’Hara was impressed with what he saw from Dorgu and issued high praise to the Red Devils star.

He believes that the 21-year-old has shades of a young Bale, from his time at Tottenham, about him.

O’Hara wrote on X: “Dorgu is top draw whenever I’ve watched him play, reminds me a bit of Bale at the start at Spurs.”

Ironically, Tottenham did try to sign Dorgu before Manchester United snapped him up, but were hit by a no sale stance from Italian side Lecce.

Club Years Southampton 2006-2007 Tottenham Hotspur 2007-2013 Real Madrid 2013-2022 Tottenham Hotspur (loan) 2020-2021 LAFC 2022-2023 Gareth Bale’s career history

Manchester United were keen on signing Bale throughout his time at Real Madrid and were suggested at one point to have put aside €150m to get the deal done.

Tottenham pocketed a huge fee when the sold Bale to Real Madrid, but in the view of one former Spurs manager, squandered it.

It remains to be seen how much Dorgu can live up to the Bale comparison, with the Welshman considered one of Britain’s greatest ever players.

Dorgu, 21, made 12 appearances in the Premier League for Manchester United last term, under now former boss Ruben Amorim.

He was given 81 minutes in the 3-2 win at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, before being replaced by Benjamin Sesko.

With the scores level at 2-2, Matheus Cunha popped up to win the game for Manchester United three minutes from time.