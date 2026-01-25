Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Flamengo ‘sent a new offer’ to West Ham United for Lucas Paqueta on Sunday and the Hammers ‘liked the number’, meaning talks have now switched to the payment terms.

Paqueta has made clear his desire to move to Brazil with Flamengo, but the Brazilian Serie A side have found doing a deal with West Ham to be less than straightforward.

There has been no agreement found, while West Ham’s insistence that if Paqueta is sold he is loaned back to finish the season at the London Stadium has also been an issue.

Now though there could be some movement as, according to Brazilian journalist Vene Casagrande, on Sunday ‘Flamengo sent a new offer to West Ham’.

The bid amount comes in at €41.25m and is in the form of a fixed fee, with no add-ons.

It is suggested that West Ham ‘liked the number’ and now the discussions have moved on to the payment terms.

As such, Flamengo have moved ‘closer to signing the midfielder’.

With the new Brazilian Serie A season starting, Flamengo have been keen to have Paqueta in the ranks now and not wait until the summer to see him arrive.

West Ham have prospered in recent weeks without Paqueta and beat Sunderland 3-1 in the Premier League on Saturday to boost their survival hopes.

The result could well encourage the Hammers to believe they can do without the Brazilian midfielder now, while selling him could also bring in new funds for Nuno Espirito Santo to bolster the side again this month.

Nuno wants to sign Fulham winger Adama Traore and it is unclear if that move is still on following claims that an agreement between the two clubs has broken down.

The Hammers could let another midfielder beyond Paqueta go as Guido Rodriguez is being chased by Valencia, a move he is keen to make.