Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Randal Kolo Muani, currently on loan at Tottenham Hotspur from Paris Saint-Germain, has been offered to Fenerbahce by agents.

The Yellow Canaries are on the hunt for a striker to bolster their ambitions this season, sitting second in the Turkish Super Lig, just three points behind leaders Galatasaray after 19 matches.

Youssef En-Nesyri has been expected to leave, though an agreement with Juventus has not gone smoothly as the striker does not like the move formula.

Last summer, Kolo Muani joined Europa League winners Tottenham Hotspur on a season-long loan, but a campaign disrupted by injuries has limited his opportunities under Thomas Frank.

Kolo Muani has managed just 23 appearances across all competitions for the Londoners, netting twice and providing three assists.

According to Turkish daily Takvim, the striker has been offered to Fenerbahce by agents as he looks to secure regular playing time.

Kolo Muani has been on Fenerbahce’s radar before and now the Turkish side must decide what to do.

The 27-year-old French forward has been cautious about a move to Turkey, but he carries a wealth of experience from the top leagues of France, Italy, and England, having featured for major clubs such as Juventus, along with PSG and Tottenham Hotspur, and could provide a significant boost to Fenerbahce’s squad.

Club Points 1. Galatasaray 46 2. Fenerbahce 43 3. Trabzonspor 41 Turkish Super Lig top three

With the World Cup approaching, his main focus is securing regular playing time to cement a spot in Didier Deschamps’ fiercely contested France squad, meaning any move to Istanbul would likely depend on assurances of consistent minutes on the pitch.

The 27-year-old boasts 31 caps for France and made three appearances at the last World Cup, scoring in the semi-final and providing an assist in the final against Argentina.

This season, Tottenham have struggled in the Premier League, currently sitting 14th in the table, with Frank admitting the team have been hampered by an injury crisis and the absence of key players.

Now, with warnings of Tottenham being in a relegation battle, Frank is unlikely to want to see Kolo Muani go without a replacement coming in through the door.

There is also the issue of another attacker in the shape of Mathys Tel, who is unhappy with his game time in north London and is ready to move.