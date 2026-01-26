George Wood/Getty Images

Ligue 1 outfit Paris FC ‘are negotiating’ with Sunderland for Black Cats frontman Eliezer Mayenda.

Sunderland were busy in the summer transfer window and splashed the cash on a series of young players who took to life in the Premier League well.

Now with the transfer window open again, Sunderland have been making moves to bolster the squad and also put in place departures, with Dan Neil heading to Ipswich Town.

Wide attacker Jocelin Ta Bi has arrived from Israeli club Hapoel Petah Tikva.

They are keen on adding more attackers this month, but could see some more players leave the Stadium of Light in the coming days.

Defender Arthur Masuaku is closing in on a move to French side Lens, with more game time wanted by the former West Ham United man.

One of the first-team players with substantial game time could see an exit from the club in the ongoing window, as striker Mayenda has transfer interest.

According to Spanish journalist Matteo Moretto, French top-flight club Paris FC ‘are negotiating’ to sign Sunderland’s Mayenda.

The 20-year-old scored a sublime headed goal from Omar Alderete’s cross in Sunderland’s first game of the season against West Ham United in a 3-0 win.

Mayenda, though, has not scored since and has mostly been behind Brian Brobbey and Wilson Isidor in the pecking order.

The young Spaniard is highly rated at the Black Cats and one former Championship striker lauded him last season for his performances.

Paris FC are keen to sign an attacker this month and their dream target is Tottenham Hotspur’s Mathys Tel.

Whether the move to sign Mayenda means that a swoop for Tel is off the table for Paris FC remains to be seen.

Paris FC have hugely wealthy owners, with Red Bull also owning ten per cent of the club, which saw Jurgen Klopp attend their promotion party at the end of last season.