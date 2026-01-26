Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Danish giants Brondby have sent in a substantial bid for Celtic target Felix Horn Myhre and Brann now have a decision to make about the midfielder.

The Scottish Premiership title race is heating up with every passing week, even though Hearts have kept their top spot intact.

The Jambos had a much bigger lead a few weeks before, but now they are only four points ahead of Rangers and six ahead of Celtic.

Celtic played out a 2-2 draw against Hearts at the weekend and the club hierarchy are looking to back Martin O’Neill give him every chance to retain the league title.

The Glasgow giants have loaned in Julian Araujo from Bournemouth and striker Tomas Cvancara arrived from Borussia Monchengladbach on loan until the end of the campaign.

Celtic will need to pay €8m to the German club to keep hold of the striker and now they are chasing a midfielder before the window shuts down.

And the Scottish champions have been linked with a potential swoop for Brann midfield star Horn Myhre, while Celtic’s Arne Engels has interest from the German top flight.

Person Position Steve Cooper Head coach Henrik Hansen Assistant Alan Tate Assistant Ben Dawson Assistant Kevin Mensah Coach Justin Merz Goalkeeping coach Brondby’s coaching staff

The Norwegian, though, has his suitors, and now Danish Superliga outfit Brondby have sent in an offer worth €3m for the 26-year-old, according to Danish outlet Tipsbladet.

Celtic are still very much in the race for the Norway international and Brann have a decision to make about Horn Myhre now.

If the Norwegian midfielder’s move is secured to Brondby, he would be their most expensive signing ever.

Horn Myhre has been at Brann for five years now and has made more than 150 appearances for them, being an integral part of the team.

Brann dislodged Celtic’s bitter rivals, Rangers, back in November in a 3-0 draw, but the midfielder was not part of the team due to an injury.

His contract expires next year at the Norwegian outfit, and it remains to be seen if Brondby’s offer is enough to tempt Brann to sanction his exit.

Whether Celtic will come in with a bigger offer for Horn Myhre in the coming hours or days remains to be seen.