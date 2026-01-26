Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Italian giants Juventus ‘will assess’ the condition of Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood before deciding whether to make a move to sign him.

The Bianconeri have been working hard to bolster their attacking options of late and agreed a deal with Fenerbahce for Youssef En-Nesyri.

En-Nesyri though is unconvinced about the formula of the deal and Juventus are exploring other options.

They are admirers of Forest hitman Wood, but understand that he has a knee injury and went under the knife.

It is unclear when Wood might return and, according to Italian journalist Michele De Blasis, Juventus ‘will assess his condition’ before deciding whether to go ahead with a move.

Wood may well be hugely attracted to the idea of joining the Serie A giants, but Reds boss Sean Dyche would have to be convinced about sanctioning an exit.

Nottingham Forest have missed Wood so far this season and before his injury he scored twice in eight Premier League outings.

Competition Goals Premier League 91 Championship 78 EFL Cup 10 League One 8 Chris Wood’s top scoring competitions

Both his goals came in an opening day 3-1 win over Brentford in August, while his last league game for the Tricky Trees before his injury was a 3-0 loss at home to Chelsea.

Earlier this season, before the injury, Wood was dubbed ‘a beast’ by a former Premier League defender, who expected another strong campaign from him.

Juventus currently sit fifth in the Serie A standings and are keen to make sure they secure a spot in the top four or potentially even push themselves into the title race in the coming months.

The Bianconeri also remain involved in the Champions League.

They are due to travel to Monaco on Wednesday and are aiming to finish in a top eight spot; they are currently 15th and one point off eighth placed Chelsea.