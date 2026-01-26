Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Everton target Youssef En-Nesyri is out of reach for Sevilla, with Fenerbahce’s terms posing an obstacle for the Spanish side.

The Toffees could well look to land an attacking reinforcement this month and they have been heavily linked with En-Nesyri.

However, there have been a host of clubs looking at the Fenerbahce striker, with Juventus even agreeing a deal for him recently, though then hitting difficulty convincing the player.

A potential move to Qatar or Saudi Arabia has also been floated, amid claims that no club are currently willing to match the Moroccan’s lofty salary demands.

A return to Sevilla has also popped up as a possible option, but they are trying to sign Neal Maupay, who has found himself on the fringes of the Marseille squad this season, making just three appearances under Roberto De Zerbi and scoring once.

A move to Sevilla is now gathering momentum, with Maupay expected to arrive on loan with an option to buy, while the Andalusian club would cover 100 per cent of his wages.

According to Spanish journalist Maximo de la Cruz Ramirez, the arrival of the French striker would effectively rule out any return to Sevilla for En-Nesyri.

Forward Kerem Akturkoglu Oguz Aydin Dorgeles Nene Anthony Musaba Emre Tor Jhon Duran Youssef En-Nesyri Fenerbahce’s forward options

Fenerbahce are seeking a loan deal that includes a €20m purchase option and would require Sevilla to cover more than half of the player’s wages, terms the Spanish club are unable to accept.

The 28-year-old has made his mark this season, scoring seven goals in 15 Turkish Super Lig appearances for the Yellow Canaries.

Whether Everton might push ahead with their own move for En-Nesyri now remains unclear.

It has been suggested they would be prepared to swap Beto for the Moroccan.

Moyes’ side have continued to have issues scoring on a consistent basis this season, but time is running out in the transfer window to make additions.