Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Fixture: Everton vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 26th January, 20:00 UK time

Everton will host Leeds United in the Premier League this evening, with both teams coming off impressive 1-0 victories against in-form teams.

The Toffees managed to apply the brakes on Aston Villa’s title charge, taking advantage of a combination of errors to hand the Villans a rare home defeat, while also benefitting from an in-game injury to John McGinn to add to the already missing Boubacar Kamara and ex-Evertonian Amadou Onana.

Leeds ended Fulham’s unbeaten run, during which time the Cottagers matched Arsenal stride for stride, as they capitalised on an off-colour performance by the visitors. Daniel Farke was also rewarded for making positive substitutions, while Marco Silva resorted to defensive replacements.

In that sense, there is little to separate Everton and Leeds tonight. In all competitions, across their last six games, both sides have two 1-1 draws, a 0-0 draw, a loss where they conceded four goals, and a win by a two-goal margin, before their respective wins in their most recent fixtures. Across the last three meetings between the two clubs, the pair have exchanged 1-0 wins, and cancelled each other out in a 1-1 draw.

There is little to separate either team in the way of transfer targets too; with Harry Wilson and Kalvin Phillips being linked with both clubs, as one player comes with a Merseyside connection, while the other with a Yorkshire link.

In a week in which it emerged how close legendary manager Don Revie came to joining Everton before saying no, the talking point will be a man who said yes to moving the other way. Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be a primary focus during the fixture, as it will be a return of sorts for the striker. And Calvert-Lewin can also be used as a point of genesis to explain where the two sides diverge.

Leeds have netted 17 goals in their last nine Premier League games, and only Manchester City have scored more with 18, while Calvert-Lewin has bagged eight in his last ten appearances. Across the last nine matchdays, only five teams have won more points than Leeds’ 14.

Everton have managed only 24 goals throughout their whole season, with Toffees legend Andy Gray expressing his frustration seeing Calvert-Lewin scoring for fun while Everton struggle.

Leeds though, have managed only two clean sheets since November. During the same period, Everton have shut out their opponents seven times despite facing ten more shots than Leeds have faced, with 184 attempts made by opponents.

The Whites also have something to look forward in the way of new signings, as Facundo Buonanotte, who has been compared to Pablo Hernandez in some quarters, and Manor Solomon in others, has been brought in on loan. Nigerian international Leonard Ngenge has been signed, but he is one for the future.

Leeds also had a bid of £30m plus add-ons turned down by Wolves for the services of striker Jorgen Strand Larsen, and there are suggestions that they will go back in with an improved offer, while they ‘were willing’ to pay £26m for Martin Baturina, but Como refused to do business.

Everton face a battle to make new signings before the transfer window closes, with efforts to land an attacker so far not coming off.

The Toffees though can look forward to a number of proverbial ‘new signings’ as Iliman Ndiaye and Idrissa Gueye return victorious from the Africa Cup of Nations. Seamus Coleman also made the bench for last weekend’s clash at Aston Villa after two months out injured. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Charly Alcaraz, Tim Iroegbunam and Jarrad Branthwaite are all edging closer to a return as well. Michael Keane remains suspended, while Jack Grealish is out after picking up a foot injury.

Jaka Bijol is out for Leeds, while Dan James inches closer to a return. Anton Stach and Gabriel Gudmundsson are touch and go for the fixture.

Predicted Lineups

Everton Leeds United Pickford Darlow Patterson Struijk Tarkowski Rodon O’Brien Justin Mykolenko Bogle Gueye Gudmundsson Garner Gruev McNeil Ampadu Armstrong Aaronson Ndiaye Okafor Barry Calvert-Lewin Predicted lineups

Recent Form (league)

Everton: WDLWD

Leeds United: WLDDD

Key Men

Everton

James Garner overshadowed Ezri Konsa, Ollie Watkins and Morgan Rogers at Villa Park with Thomas Tuchel watching. Everything goes through Garner for Everton, with the midfielder having more touches, more passes and covering more ground than anybody else. Garner also leads Everton for line-breaking passes and high-intensity pressures. Garner will be key again to dominating the middle of the pitch.

Iliman Ndiaye and Idrissa Gueye will return to Merseyside as champions of their continent and Moyes will want to tap into some of that winning mentality. While Gueye will immediately strengthen the midfield, it is Ndiaye who will be of more importance given Grealish’s injury. The Toffees will hope he can keep adding to his four goals and two assists this season.

Thierno Barry has seen a gradual uptick in form, and now has three goals in four games after his dinked winner against Villa. Barry will want to repay Everton’s faith after missing his penalty in the FA Cup shootout against Sunderland.

Leeds United

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has garnered praise galore, with former Leeds forward Michael Bridges being the latest to shower him with plaudits by comparing him to Mark Viduka. Everton have already been made to feel how much they could have used Calvert-Lewin this season, and another reminder or two would not do Leeds cause any harm.

Noah Okafor and Lukas Nmecha are still vying as to who gets to partner Calvert-Lewin up front. While Okafor has been impressive without the end product and has started 10 of the last 14 Premier League games, Nmecha has popped up with goals and vital winners. Okafor has not registered a goal contribution since October, while Nmecha has not started with Calvert-Lewin since the Chelsea game. Nmecha has a chance of becoming only the third Leeds player, after Michael Bridges and Raphinha, to score home and away against Everton in a season.

Ethan Ampadu has been described as a Rolls Royce by his boss Farke for his performances. Ampadu will be key to counter Everton’s midfield might, with Garner’s form and Gueye returning.

Result Competition Leeds United 1-0 Everton Premier League Everton 1-0 Leeds United Premier League Leeds United 1-1 Everton Premier League Last three meetings

Match Prediction

Everton have picked up only seven points from their last seven Premier League home games, with four of their last five victories coming on the road. But Leeds have a poor away record and do not look well suited to take advantage of that.

Only Burnley with five and Wolves with three have fewer away points in the Premier League this season than Leeds with six. The Whites have only won once on the road, drawing three and losing seven, and only Bournemouth and Burnley have conceded more goals than Leeds.

Leeds’ only clean sheet in their last 22 away games though, came at reigning champions Liverpool on New Year’s Day.

David Moyes’ side are likely to concede possession to Leeds, as they seek to maintain their defensive shape, and try and hit the Whites on the counter. In six of Everton’s last seven games in the Premier League, there have been fewer than 2.5 goals scored, highlighting how effective they have been in controlling games.

This fixture has all the hallmarks of a game where two sides cancel each other out. Either side’s forward could turn the game based on his profligacy or proficiency.

Inside Futbol Score Prediction

Everton 1-1 Leeds United

Where To Watch?

Everton vs Leeds United will be broadcast live across the UK on the Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR channels with a 20:00 kick-off time.