Carlos Vicente is ‘ready to travel’ to complete a move to Birmingham City, with Blues ‘close to a total agreement’ with La Liga side Alaves for his signature.

Blues have kicked on and backed Chris Davies heavily during this month’s transfer window despite doubts about poor away form under the 40-year-old, who is in his first managerial job.

Kai Wagner has arrived to bolster Birmingham’s defensive options – Wagner was looked at by Leeds United in 2022 but they made no firm move for him.

Jhon Solis has landed to add another midfielder to the mix, while Ibrahim Osman and August Priske provide reinforcements in the final third.

Blues have been keen on another attacker in the shape of Alaves’ Vicente, however the Spanish side have been firmly opposed to letting him go this month.

Birmingham have broken through that resolve though and, according to Spanish journalist Matteo Moretto, the two clubs are ‘close to a total agreement’.

Vicente ‘is ready to travel’ to complete the switch to St Andrew’s when he gets the green light from Alaves.

Game scored in Atletico Madrid (H) Sevilla (H) Elche (H) Real Madrid (H) Real Betis (H) Clubs Carlos Vicente has scored against in La Liga this season

The 26-year-old will be swapping La Liga, where he has featured against the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid, for the Championship.

Vicente, operating as a right winger, has scored five times in 21 outings in La Liga so far this season.

He scored on Sunday in Alaves’ 2-1 win over Real Betis in La Liga in what could ultimately prove to be his final act as an Alaves player.

Birmingham sit mid-table in the Championship and the jury is out on whether they can challenge for promotion during the remaining months of the season.

Blues were held at home 1-1 by Stoke City at the weekend as they dropped more points.

With a January transfer window of heavy spending though, Birmingham are giving Davies the tools he needs to push Blues closer to the playoff spots and precious little excuse if he fails.