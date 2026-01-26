Carl Recine/Getty Images

Fixture: Everton vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Daniel Farke has selected his Leeds United lineup vs Everton for this evening’s Premier League clash at the Hill Dickinson – match preview here.

Leeds have experienced a run of vastly improved form which has boosted confidence over their ability to survive in the Premier League this season.

However, weekend wins for West Ham and Nottingham Forest offer a word of caution to Leeds that they cannot slow down and must keep collecting points.

Farke will continue to rely on the performances of key man Ethan Ampadu, who he hailed as a ‘Rolls Royce’ in the run-up to tonight’s fixture.

Leeds have also signalled their intent to try to improve before the transfer window closes, having had a bid for Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen rejected.

Farke has stressed that Leeds are on the right road, however a visit to Everton offers a tricky clash.

The two sides met at Elland Road in what was each sides’ first game this season, with Leeds edging a close encounter 1-0.

The goal came through a penalty from Lukas Nmecha and the last three meetings between the two clubs have produced one, two and one goal in each of those games, pointing towards another tight game tonight.

Farke goes with Karl Darlow in goal in his Leeds United lineup vs Everton tonight, while the three centre-backs are Joe Rodon, Pascal Struijk and Sebastiaan Bornauw.

Leeds have Jayden Bogle and James Justin as wing-backs.

Midfield will be a key battleground and Leeds field Ethan Ampadu, Ilia Gruev and Anton Stach, while Brenden Aaronson supports Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Farke can make changes to his Leeds United lineup vs Everton if needed by turning to his bench and his options include Joel Piroe and Noah Okafor.

Leeds United Lineup vs Everton

Darlow, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Bornauw, Justin, Ampadu, Gruev, Stach, Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Perri, Byram, Longstaff, Tanaka, Buonanotte, Okafor, Gnonto, Nmecha, Piroe