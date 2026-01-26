Clive Mason/Getty Images

Rangers target Dan Neil has passed a medical at Ipswich Town and will seal his move to the Tractor Boys on Tuesday, according to journalist Mike McGrath.

Neil played a key role in helping Sunderland win promotion to the Premier League last season, playing in 44 league and three playoff matches.

His performances caught the attention of a number of clubs and there was interest in him last summer, which he turned down in favour of staying at Sunderland.

Neil’s opportunities under Regis Le Bris this term have been limited however and earlier this month Rangers made an enquiry about taking him to Scotland.

The Gers though are missing out on Neil as he is dropping down to the Championship with Ipswich.

It was rated as possible that Rangers could get Neil as recently as the weekend, but matters have moved quickly and he is joining Ipswich.

Neil has now passed a medical with Ipswich and is expected to put the finishing touches to the switch on Tuesday.

Game Competition Preston North End (H) Championship Derby County (A) Championship Wrexham (A) FA Cup Ipswich Town’s next three games

Under Kieran McKenna, Ipswich are pushing for an immediate return to the Premier League and Neil will bolster the manager’s options.

He also brings vital promotion winning experience to the mix at Portman Road.

Ipswich currently sit in third spot in the Championship table and are due to take on Paul Heckingbottom’s Preston North End next weekend, a game that Neil could potentially make his debut in.

Rangers have already allowed one of their midfield options, Kieran Dowell, to leave for Hull City on a permanent transfer.

It now remains to be seen if they switch their attentions to another midfield target.

Danny Rohl signed Tochi Chukwuani from Sturm Graz earlier this month to add to his midfield.