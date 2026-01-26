James Fearn/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur will green light a move for Callum Olusesi to Serie A side Torino after their Champions League game against Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday.

Thomas Frank’s Tottenham side are 14th in the Premier League table and following a weekend draw at strugglers Burnley, alarm bells are ringing.

Things could yet get worse for the Dane as Spurs play Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United and rivals Arsenal in consecutive games.

One former Premier League star believes that last season’s Europa League winners are in a relegation battle due to the difficult run of fixtures coming up.

Frank recently insisted the impact injuries have had on their season so far has been massive, but the Dane has not made much use of the Tottenham Hotspur youngsters during testing times.

A number of highly rated academy stars are either out on loan or have not been in involved in the first -team.

Tottenham Hotspur academy graduate Mikey Moore is on loan at Rangers and his positive performances at the Ibrox have earned him comparisons with treble winner Jack Grealish.

Competition Appearances U18 Premier League 35 Premier League 2 18 UEFA Youth League 7 FA Youth Cup 6 Callum Olusesi’s top appearances by competition

Spurs won the race for talented Luka Vuskovic and loaned him out to Bundesliga side Hamburg, where he has been termed ‘unbelievable’ by his team-mate.

Young stars are thriving away from Tottenham Hotspur and Olusesi, who is the captain of Spurs’ Under-21 side, could yet be another one to do so.

Now according to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Serie A club Torino have reached an agreement with Spurs for Olusesi.

Spurs will green light the move after the Champions League group stage game against Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday.

Torino have agreed a loan deal with an option to buy with Tottenham and after the Champions League game, where he is expected to be in the squad, ‘he will be free to travel’ to Italy to undergo a medical.

Olusesi is a midfielder and made his Tottenham Hotspur senior debut in the Europa League fixture against Hoffenheim last season, coming on as a substitute in the second half.

The 18-year-old promised to work hard and take any opportunities that come his way but he is yet to be handed another appearance since his debut.

Olusesi is not the only Spurs player linked to a move to Italy, with defender Radu Dragusin attracting major interest from a host of Serie A teams.

Despite their struggles in the Premier League, Spurs have faired well in their European fixtures and look set to finish in the top-eight of the Champions League.

Tottenham Hotspur are sure to be busy during the last days of the transfer window, but it remains to be seen if Frank is able to turn around their poor form.