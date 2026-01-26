Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Guido Rodriguez has been tipped to bring balance and experience to the Valencia dressing room after completing his move to the Spanish side from West Ham United.

The 31-year-old joined the Hammers in the summer of 2024 on a free transfer after his contract with Real Betis expired, starting just 16 games in his first season.

In the summer, he was linked with a return to Los Verdiblancos via a last-minute offer that never materialised, and this season, made only eight appearances across all competitions, totalling fewer than 300 minutes.

He is eager for regular game time ahead of this summer’s World Cup and after a drawn-out transfer saga this winter with multiple twists, he is taking a pay cut to join Los Che until the end of the season, describing them as ‘a very big club’.

Rodriguez brings a wealth of experience, having played in the top flights of England and Spain, as well as in Mexico with Tijuana and Club America in Liga MX.

The midfielder has now completed his switch to Valencia and the move has been instantly welcomed by Spanish journalist Marcos Duran.

Duran underlined the potential boost Valencia will gain from the 31-year-old midfielder, pointing to his experience and composure, and noting that he can provide leadership off the pitch as well as balance on it during matches.

Season Position 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th 2020–21 6th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

The journalist added that if Rodriguez stays in good physical shape, he is likely to adapt seamlessly, giving the Spanish side the calm, composed presence they need.

He wrote on X: “A very interesting signing for Valencia.

“Guido can bring veteran presence to the dressing room and balance on the pitch.

“If he’s in good physical shape, he won’t have any problems adapting.

“Valencia need players with a cool head who know how to navigate tricky moments.”

The Argentine will be trading one relegation scrap for another, as Los Che fight to stay clear of the drop zone in La Liga, currently sitting just four points above 18th-placed Alaves with only five wins from their 21 league games this season.

Their upcoming fixtures see them travel to Rodriguez’s former club, Real Betis, at the Estadio Benito Villamarin this weekend, before hosting Spanish heavyweights Real Madrid at the Mestalla.