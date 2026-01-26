Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

West Ham United ‘are not alone’ in their desire to sign Axel Disasi from Chelsea, with a loan move for the defender likely this month.

Disasi spent the second half of last season on loan at Aston Villa after finding playing time at Chelsea tough to come by and was wanted by West Ham last summer.

The Hammers made a deadline day move to try to take Disasi to the London Stadium, but the move collapsed as the defender was reluctant.

Now West Ham, who ended up loaning Igor from Brighton, are back again for Disasi and have been in touch with Chelsea to register their interest.

Talks have taken place, but according to French sports daily L’Equipe ‘the Hammers are not alone’ in wanting Disasi.

It is unclear what other sides are ready to make a move to try to land Disasi, but the clock is ticking down in the transfer window.

It is suggested that a ‘loan move still seems likely’ for the defender, who has not played a single game for the Chelsea first team this season.

Club Paris FC Reims Monaco Chelsea Aston Villa Clubs Axel Disasi has played for

Tottenham Hotspur have previously shown interest in Disasi and Thomas Frank wants four specialist centre-backs at his disposal, something which means Spurs will have to sign another one if the in-demand Radu Dragusin departs.

It is unknown if Disasi is under consideration at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but West Ham could have a real battle on their hands to land him regardless.

Disasi would be walking into a relegation battle at the London Stadium if he signs for West Ham, who remain in trouble in the Premier League despite an uptick in form under Nuno Espirito Santo.

West Ham have just offloaded Guido Rodriguez to Valencia, a move which has been welcomed in Spain, while they are close to agreeing to sell Lucas Paqueta to Flamengo.

The Hammers are sure to want to do all the business they can before the window closes as they fight for survival.