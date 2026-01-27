Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Burnley full-back Oliver Sonne is set for a loan move to Sparta Prague, and he will go through his medical tests on Wednesday.

Even though the Clarets currently sit second-bottom in the Premier League table, they have fought well with the big boys.

They have played the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, and none of them have been able to get the better of Burnley, with all three games ending in draws.

However, Scott Parker’s side will need to register wins in their upcoming games to stand a chance of avoiding relegation from the Premier League.

While the Burnley boss is trying to get results at Turf Moor, the club hierarchy are conducting some transfer business.

Even though they are yet to bring in any new players, some fringe stars could see their way out of the club this month.

The Clarets have loaned out Luca Koleosho and Martin Obefemi already, and another departure is lined up in the coming days.

Club Years HB Koge 2019-2021 Silkeborg 2021-2025 Burnley 2025- Oliver Sonne’s career history

According to Danish outlet Tipsbladet, 25-year-old full-back Sonne is going to seal a loan move to Czech Republic giants Sparta Prague, and he will be going through his medical tests on Wednesday.

And it has been suggested that Sparta Prague will have no option to make the deal permanent, with Sonne playing on loan until the end of the term.

Last winter, the Peru international came to Burnley and played only 23 minutes in the Championship, but following their promotion, he started their first league game against Tottenham Hotspur in August.

He has not started since, clocking only 165 minutes of Premier League football, and now he is set for a move away from Turf Moor.

Danish giants FC Copenhagen were also keen on signing the 25-year-old, who spent a year in their academy.

Burnley paid €3m to Silkeborg last season, agreeing a deal until the summer of 2029 with the Denmark-born talent.

Another Burnley defender, in the shape of Quilindschy Hartman, was linked with a possible loan move earlier this month.