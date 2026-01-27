Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Hamburg are pushing to secure another loan for Luka Vuskovic, but Tottenham Hotspur have a clear plan to bring him back next season.

The Croatian centre-back is very highly rated and Spurs were able to get hold of him amid competition from top European clubs.

He played in Croatia, Poland and Belgium, where he impressed and won praise from Westerlo’s vice president, before he finally arrived at the north London club last summer.

The teenager attracted multiple loan offers from clubs around the world, but he chose Bundesliga side Hamburg, where his elder brother Mario Vuskovic plays.

Spurs also loaned out young Japanese centre-back Kota Takai to the Bundesliga with Borussia Monchengladbach, and his arrival impressed the club’s sporting director.

Vuskovic, though, has been a brilliant addition for the newly promoted Bundesliga side, who are currently lower mid-table in the league table.

It was suggested that people at Die Rothosen internally believe that they can convince Spurs to loan him in for another season following his current loan spell.

Season Position 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th 2020–21 7th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

However, according to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, Spurs’ ‘clear plan’ is to bring him back to north London in the upcoming summer.

Hamburg are eyeing another loan for the 18-year-old centre-back, who wants to play with his brother Mario, who will be back from his four-year ban in November.

Borussia Dortmund wanted to sign the teenage defender on a permanent deal, but Spurs are not ready to entertain his departure on a permanent basis.

Vuskovic has serious transfer interest from the English top-flight, but the player himself is fully determined to play alongside his brother.

The Croatian defender has impressed people at Hamburg, as one of his team-mates hailed him for his incredible goal last month.

However, his future will fully depend on whether Spurs will be open for another loan, as Vuskovic is proving his worth in the German top-flight with consistent high-level performances, alongside being a goal threat.