Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Brazilian side Botafogo are ‘waiting’ for their transfer ban to end before they can sign Wolves star Enso Gonzalez on loan, but the Old Gold have ‘ruled out’ inserting an option to buy.

The Midlands outfit signed young left winger Gonzalez from Paraguayan side Libertad during the summer of 2023 and added him to their youth set-up.

Gonzalez impressed for the Wolves youth side and their Under-21 boss, James Collins, stated that the Paraguayan possesses bundles of talent.

The Paraguay Under-21 international made his debut against Crystal Palace at the end of the 2023/24 season, but a ligament injury last season hindered his progress during the last campaign.

Wolves are having a season to forget as they struggle and prepare for life in the Championship and 21-year-old Gonzalez has failed to secure a single minute for the senior side so far in this campaign.

It has been suggested that the Wolves star has suitors in the market, as they have received plenty of loan offers from Spain and Turkey, with a Molineux exit on the cards this month.

Brazilian side Botafogo are also among his admirers and they want to take him back to South America to help him progress.

Club Years Libertad 2022-2023 Wolves 2023- Enso Gonzalez’s career history

According to Brazilian outlet O Globo (via Fogao Net), Botafogo will loan Gonzalez on loan from Wolves once their transfer ban is lifted and are currently ‘waiting’ for that to happen.

The Brazilian outfit owned by John Textor are currently serving a transfer ban, due to a dispute with Atlanta United and the MLS over the signing of Thiago Almada.

They are currently serving a three-window ban, but they are working to get the ban overturned.

Wolves have ‘ruled out including a purchase option’ at the end of the loan period, due to the level of cash they splashed out to sign him initially.

All parties are suggested to feel that time in Brazilian football would be beneficial for Gonzalez.

Gonzalez wants to represent Paraguay in the 2026 World Cup and a move to Botafogo would give him the best chance to stay sharp ahead of the summer showpiece.