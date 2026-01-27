Inaki Esnaola/Getty Images

Talks between Rangers and German club Hansa Rostock are ‘currently stalling’, despite the player wanting to move to Ibrox.

Gers fans have been having a good time of late, with Russell Martin’s horror tenure receding quickly from memory.

Danny Rohl is currently overseeing an eight-match winning run, with the latest of those being a 3-0 Scottish Premiership victory over Dundee at the weekend.

With title rivals Hearts and Celtic taking points off each other at Tynecastle, Rangers have been the biggest beneficiaries after the Sunday fixtures.

Rohl had promised to approach the winter window on the ‘front foot’ in December, after having divulged that the recruitment team were working hard.

True to his word, Rangers brought in Sturm Graz midfielder Tochi Chukwuani for a fee in the region of €5m, with add-ons and a sell-on clause included, with Chukwuani having faced the Gers in the Europa League in October.

Andreas Skov Olsen has also been brought in on loan from Wolfsburg, with Rangers retaining an option to make the move permanent; the deal also contains a sell-on clause and other add-ons.

Season Position 2024–25 2nd (Runners-up) 2023–24 2nd (Runners-up) 2022–23 2nd (Runners-up) 2021–22 2nd (Runners-up) 2020–21 1st (Champions) Rangers’ last five league finishes

Tuur Rommens has also been recruited, but Rangers missed out on Sunderland’s Dan Neil, with the midfielder instead moving to Ipswich Town.

With their current form only adding further conviction, Rangers are on the hunt for further additions in the transfer market.

Hansa Rostock’s Naderi has emerged as a target, with the centre-forward seen as an option to add depth to the front-line for Rohl.

With Youssef Chermiti and Bojan Miovski not exactly setting the Clyde on fire, a €3m bid was put in for Naderi.

It has now emerged though that Hansa Rostock are ‘currently stalling’, according to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, as they do not have a replacement lined up yet.

Further, the German club believe that they can command a fee greater €3m, if they can hold on to Naderi until the summer.

Naderi is intent on moving to Rangers though and a push from the player’s side might force Hansa Rostock’s hand.

The saga has every likelihood of dragging on until deadline day, as the clubs hope to find an amicable middle ground.

Whether the Gers can hold on that long though remains to be seen, as alternatives could yet be switched to.

Rangers are now only four points behind Hearts, while enjoying a two-point lead over Celtic in the title race.

With Hearts and Celtic also active in the winter window, Gers fans will be hopeful of further activity on Rangers’ part to bolster their title credentials.