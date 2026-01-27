Stu Forster/Getty Images

Everton are ‘not open’ to letting striker Beto leave on a loan deal this month, amid interest from Juventus.

Beto arrived on Merseyside in the summer of 2023 from Serie A side Udinese to bolster the club’s attacking options.

The Portugal born forward only scored three league goals in his first season in royal blue, admitting scoring goals is not an easy job in the Premier League.

The 27-year-old promised improvement in his second season and showed signs of it as his output in the top-tier increased to eight goals.

The Everton number nine attracted interest last winter from Torino, but that move did not materialise.

The summer arrival of Thierno Barry has indicated that Beto is the second choice striker at the Hill Dickinson, with the exit of Dominic Calvert-Lewin not seeing him trusted to carry the burden up top.

Beto has only started eight games in the Premier league this term, scoring two goals, and clubs have begun to again show interest in taking him from the Toffees.

Ahead of the opening of the January transfer window it was suggested that Everton could let Beto depart.

Turkey giants Fenerbahce are interested in Beto and a possible swap with Everton for their hitman Youssef En-Nesyri was deemed feasible by the Premier League side.

Juventus are also interested in Everton target En-Nesyri, but are having difficulties trying to convince the Moroccan.

They have been looking at alternatives and Beto is of interest.

However, Juventus can only complete a loan move this month and Everton are ‘not open’ to allowing Beto to leave the Hill Dickinson on a temporary deal, according to Italian journalist Mirko Di Natale.

A move to Juventus therefore looks unlikely for Beto this month.

The Bianconeri are looking at other options including Tottenham Hotspur loan star Randal Kolo Muani and Manchester United‘s Joshua Zirkzee.