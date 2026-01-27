George Wood/Getty Images

Alaves hitman Toni Martinez has insisted that England is a great country to play football in, stressing that he will support Birmingham City-bound Carlos Vicente in his decision to move to the British Isles.

Blues are ambitious about their push for promotion to the Premier League as they eye back-to-back promotions under their owners.

Following a very busy summer window, Birmingham have been active this month in terms of incomings and outgoings to balance the squad.

August Priske, Ibrahim Osman, Jhon Solis and Kai Wagner have joined the group at St Andrew’s, but Birmingham are keen to add more firepower to their arsenal.

Birmingham wanted Jeremy Sarmiento, but the Ecuadorian joined Middlesbrough, while Alaves winger Vicente has also been a player they have been chasing.

And on Monday, it was suggested that the Spaniard is ever so close to making a move to Birmingham, as he is set to travel soon.

Now, his team-mate at the Spanish club, Martinez, has opened up about the winger’s proposed move to the Championship club.

Club Valencia West Ham Oxford United Real Valladolid Rayo Majadahonda Lugo Famalicao FC Porto Alaves Clubs Toni Martinez has played for

Martinez had a three-year spell at West Ham United, where he expressed his delight at his name being sung by the Hammers fans.

The ex-Hammer has made it clear that he will be supporting Vicente if he believes that his future lies playing in England, dubbing the English league as a great one.

“He’s a fantastic guy, a player who has helped the team”, the 28-year-old told a press conference about Vicente.

“I know England, a spectacular country to play football in, and if he believes his path lies there, we must support him and always wish him the best.”

Vicente is having a fantastic season for Alaves, scoring ten goals and providing three assists in 25 games across all competitions.

The 26-year-old winger is primarily a right-winger, but he can play almost anywhere in the frontline, which will give Chris Davies a dynamic option up top.

Blues are currently sitting 13th in the Championship table, five points away from the playoff spots, and Birmingham will hope that Vicente will prove to be the differentiator with his ability to score and assist.