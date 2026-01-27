Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman wants Nathan Ake to play more games regularly with Manchester City, ahead of the World Cup, but a move away from the Etihad is opposed by Pep Guardiola.

The Dutch defender grew up in ADO Den Haag and Feyenoord’s youth system, before finally Chelsea snapped him up.

Ake has been in England since 2011 and has attracted genuine transfer interest during his four-year spell at Bournemouth, where he played 121 times.

Back in 2020, the Cityzens paid a hefty £41m for the left-footed defender, who has been an important player for Guardiola.

The Manchester club have signed some top defenders over the years, which has seen Ake go down the pecking order eventually.

He has been mostly a bench player for the Cityzens this season, having started only four Premier League games, three of them at left-back.

According to Dutch magazine Voetbal International, Netherlands coach Koeman has made it clear that Ake will need to see more game time ahead of the upcoming World Cup.

Club Groningen Ajax PSV Eindhoven Barcelona Feyenoord Clubs Ronald Koeman played for

A possibility of a move away from the Etihad is not on the cards though, as the club and Guardiola do not envisage a transfer for him.

Premier League strugglers West Ham United were keen on bringing in the experienced defender, but he was not interested in the move.

Back in the summer transfer window, Everton were keen on the Dutch defender, but he stayed put at the Etihad.

However, with Marc Guehi’s arrival at Manchester City, Ake’s chances of playing regularly have greatly reduced.

Ake will also struggle to start as a left-back, as Rayan Ait-Nouri is the first choice, with Nico O’Reilly being another strong contender in that position.

Whether he will look to force a move away from the club in the upcoming days, keeping in mind his chances to play in the World Cup, remains to be seen.