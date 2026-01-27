George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United striker Joel Piroe does not want to join Ipswich Town, meaning a move to Portman Road is ‘off the table for now’.

Despite being a key player for Daniel Farke last term in the Championship, finishing as the top scorer with 19 goals, Piroe has found his chances limited this season in the Premier League.

He has enjoyed just 203 minutes of top-flight football and is yet to open his goalscoring account, amid one former Leeds star stating he does not have the mobility for the Whites’ current system.

Piroe’s situation has alerted clubs, with heavy interest arriving from the Championship, where he is a proven goal-getter.

Leicester City and Middlesbrough are two clubs that have already made approaches, but the 26-year-old has turned them down, biding his time.

Now Ipswich have made an offer to Leeds to try to sign Piroe, but their swoop is going nowhere, according to Dutch journalist Joost Blaauwhof.

Piroe does not see dropping back to the Championship as the next step he wants to take in his career, meaning the deal ‘is off the table for now’.

Ipswich want a permanent transfer for the former Dutch Under-20 international, but are fighting against the odds, given the player’s desire not to move down the league ladder.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, play-off runners-up) 2022–23 19th (Premier League, relegated) 2021–22 17th (Premier League) 2020–21 9th (Premier League) Leeds United's recent league finishes

Kieran McKenna’s men are pushing hard to secure an instant return to the Premier League and feel that Piroe would help their cause.

Now it remains to be seen what Piroe decides to do with the clock ticking down on the transfer window and his chances of regular game time at Leeds limited.

He was recently given a run out in the FA Cup and his performance saw one former Leeds star urge the club to keep hold of him.

Daniel Farke has Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha ahead of Piroe in the pecking order, while Leeds have been trying to sign Jorgen Strand Larsen from Wolves.

If Strand Larsen did arrive then Piroe would likely feel even further on the fringes.