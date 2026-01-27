Cameron Howard/Getty Images

Championship side Oxford United have submitted a bid for defender Andrias Edmundsson to Polish club Wisla Plock and the Faroe Islands star is pushing hard for the move to happen.

The U’s are struggling in the Championship and are one of the favourites to get relegated from the division.

Only one win in ten games since the start of November cost Gary Rowett his job and Oxford United appointed former Luton Town boss Matt Bloomfield to succeed him in mid-January.

The Englishman is unbeaten in his three games so far, drawing twice and winning 2-1 against Leicester City on Saturday.

Bloomfield’s appointment has resulted in the U’s tightening up their backline, keeping two clean sheets in three games.

Oxford United have been active in the transfer window to support Bloomfield, bringing in five players.

One of their signings is Tottenham Hotspur talent Jamie Donley, who has arrived on loan with big expectations, being dubbed a ‘real talent’ by Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill.

Game Competition Birmingham City (H) Championship Coventry City (A) Championship Norwich City (H) Championship Oxford United’s next three games

They are not finished yet and want to sign Wisla Plock centre-back Edmundsson, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti.

The U’s have submitted a bid for the Faroe Islands international.

Polish side Wisla Plock have previously rejected offers for the 25-year old from MLS and German clubs, but now the Faroe Island star is determined to leave and is pushing for the move to the Kassam Stadium.

Edmundsson has started all 18 league matches for Wisla Plock in the Polish top flight, helping them stay top of the league.

He has some experience in English football, having spent three years in Sunderland’s youth system.

Bloomfield started the win against Leicester City with a back three, switching from the traditional back four which was played by Rowett.

A permanent move to a back three formation could mean the need for an additional centre-back, hence the pursuit of Edmundsson.

Whether Wisla Plock part ways with their star defender in the middle of a title race remains to be seen.