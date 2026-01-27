Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers have knocked back a substantial offer from Fenerbahce for summer signing Youssef Chermiti, according to journalist Mike McGrath.

The Portugal-born forward grew up in Sporting Lisbon’s academy, and left them after playing 22 senior games for the Portuguese giants.

He spent two years with Everton, and last summer the Gers paid a hefty €12.5m to the Toffees, who he left without scoring for in 24 appearances.

It emerged that the Gers had the chance to loan in the Portuguese forward rather than sign him permanently, but instead they decided to splash the cash at once.

Chermiti’s arrival for such a huge fee was not taken kindly by the Gers fans, and one former star claimed that the 21-year-old lacks killer instinct after seeing him early on.

He started the season slowly as the Gers did, but in recent weeks, he has been contributing with key goals and assists.

Now Rangers have been offered a chance to cash in on Chermiti, with Fenerbahce, who are seeking another striker, putting in a bid.

Season Position 2024–25 2nd (Runners-up) 2023–24 2nd (Runners-up) 2022–23 2nd (Runners-up) 2021–22 2nd (Runners-up) 2020–21 1st (Champions) Rangers’ last five league finishes

It has been suggested that the Yellow Canaries sent in an offer of €15m for Chermiti, but it was ‘rejected’ by Rangers.

Fenerbahce hitman Youssef En-Nesyri is wanted by a host of European clubs, and Juventus are currently struggling to convince him to make a move.

Fenerbahce are pushing ahead with their plans to sign a striker, but the jury is out on whether they will go back in for Chermiti.

Chermiti’s current contract runs until the summer of 2029 at Ibrox and, back in the Scottish Premiership title race, Rangers do not want to lose him.

The Portugal Under-21 international striker has four goals and two assists in 15 Scottish Premiership games to his name, as the Gers close in on the league leaders Hearts, who are four points below the Jambos in the table.

Whether the Super Lig club will make an improved offer for the ex-Everton man in the final days of the winter window remains to be seen.