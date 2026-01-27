Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Fulham winger Adama Traore is currently at West Ham United‘s training ground as he closes in on sealing a move to the Hammers.

Traore is a player that Nuno Espirito Santo has been desperate to bring to the London Stadium this month, with a deal long flagged.

However, last weekend it was suggested that the agreement in place between West Ham and Fulham had fallen through.

It is back on now though and with matters moving quickly, Traore is at West Ham’s training ground, according to journalist Alex Crook.

West Ham will be looking to put him through his medical and then finalise the remaining details to announce him as a new Hammers player.

West Ham are due to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge at the weekend and Nuno could well have Traore available for the Premier League clash against the Blues.

Traore is a player who had big expectations attached to him earlier in his career, but has not lived up to them.

Competition Appearances Premier League 262 La Liga 2 63 Championship 35 FA Cup 24 Adama Traore’s competitions by top appearances

Jurgen Klopp when Liverpool boss, came up against Traore and remarked that he needed four players to stop the winger.

Traore has struggled to command regular game time under Marco Silva at Craven Cottage this season and has seen most of his action off the bench for the Cottagers.

He was an unused substitute when Fulham beat West Ham towards the end of December.

Nuno and West Ham will hope to see Traore hit the ground running at the London Stadium as, in the thick of a relegation battle in the Premier League, they cannot afford lengthy adaptation periods for new signings.

He is a hugely experienced Premier League performer, with over 250 outings in the division to his name, and all eyes will be on where Nuno slots him over the coming weeks.