Birmingham City are paying Carlos Vicente a substantial salary, with the amount he is to earn per year at St Andrew’s emerging.

Chris Davies’ side have made Vicente their fifth signing of the winter window, with the Spanish winger signing from La Liga outfit Deportivo Alaves.

Birmingham brought in Kai Wagner, Jhon Solis, Ibrahim Osman and August Priske prior to Vicente’s arrival, in another statement of intent from the board.

Alaves did not initially want to let go of Vicente, but the Blues managed to reach a consensus with the Spanish club earlier this week regarding a transfer.

Once permission was granted for Vicente to travel, formalities were quickly concluded, and the deal wrapped up with the winger signing a contact until 2029.

Vicente will be pocketing a big salary at Birmingham and, according to Spanish daily AS, he is to earn €3m per year.

The winger could well now be one of the highest paid players in the Championship and the cash on offer surely contributed to his decision to drop out of top flight football.

Vicente joined Alaves in 2024 and recorded ten goal contributions last season.

He has kicked up a level this campaign, providing ten goals and three assists in 25 appearances in all competitions in the half season, with his final goal for Alaves coming last Sunday in a win against Real Betis.

Davies’ attacking options have been bolstered considerably, with three of the new signings being forwards while Lewis Koumas has returned to parent club Liverpool.

Blues remain in contention for the playoff spots, trailing Wrexham in sixth by five points.

Birmingham have fared poorly on the road, for which they have been criticised by ex-Championship striker Sam Parkin, and the form has been acknowledged by Patrick Roberts as something they are aware of, and is an issue Davies needs to fix if they are to finish among the top six.

The new signings are likely to add to Blues’ attacking threat, but it remains to be seen if they can help with the club’s away form, with Birmingham travelling to Oxford United for their next game.