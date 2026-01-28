Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Bristol City striker Fally Mayulu is set to undergo a medical with Polish side Pogon Szczecin on Thursday ahead of sealing a permanent exit from the Championship club.

The French striker, who joined Bristol City in the summer of 2024, has failed to make a telling impression on the team.

During the one-and-a-half years of his stay, Mayulu has managed just 28 appearances for the club and has spent time away on loan in Austria with Sturm Graz.

Ten of his 28 appearances have come this season, but he has yet to score a goal for the Robins.

His stint in England is now on the verge of coming to an end, with Poland now appearing to be his most likely destination.

According to Polish outlet Meczyki, Mayulu is set to fly to Poland to undergo his medical with Polish top-flight club Pogon Szczecin on Thursday before putting pen-to-paper to a four-year contract.

Pogon Szczecin are set to pay Bristol City a transfer fee in the region of £1.3m for his services.

Club Years Wolfsburg 2020-2021 Blau-Weiss Linz 2022-2023 Rapid Vienna 2023-2024 Bristol City 2024- Sturm Graz (loan) 2025 Fally Mayulu’s career history

Mayulu won the Autrian league title with Sturm Graz last season and his experience could prove to be vital for Pogon Szczecin in the second half of the season.

Stoke City had shown interest in signing Mayulu back in January last year and submitted a bid in the region of £2.5m for him.

However, a deal eventually did not materialise.

Mayulu then moved to Austria on loan, but after just three appearances for the team, picked up a muscle injury, which ended his season.

Sturm Graz sporting director, Michael Parensen, then conceded that Mayulu’s injury was extremely painful, especially because he had made such progress in a short space of time.