Southampton manager Tonda Eckert has commented on Stoke City’s style of play ahead of the weekend clash with the Potters, praising Mark Robins and describing him as an unbelievable manager.

Saints have managed just two wins in their last ten league outings, which has led to some doubts about the club giving Eckert the job on a full time basis, however, one Plymouth Argyle defender has insisted that Eckert deserves time to steer the team back on track.

A disappointing December run has left Southampton in 15th place with 37 points, raising worries a promotion push may soon be beyond them.

Stoke City, meanwhile, have flourished under Robins, with a former Championship manager stating the Potters have likely exceeded expectations this season, as they are currently sitting tenth with 42 points.

The Potters trail Wrexham by just two points for the final spot in the Championship’s top six, though they head into their clash with the Saints on Saturday after three consecutive league games without a win.

Eckert highlighted Stoke City’s pragmatic approach, pointing out that their games are often low-scoring affairs, but stressed he does not mean that negatively.

He warned of the Potters’ threat on the counter-attack and stressed the need for his side to nip those transitional plays in the bud.

Game Competition Stoke City (A) Championship Watford (H) Championship Leicester City (A) Championship Southampton’s next three games

The German tactician also praised Mark Robins, describing him as “unbelievable,” and stressed the need to maintain high intensity against Robins’ men.

Eckert told a press conference: “They have a very clear identity. They are a pragmatic team, but I don’t intend to say that in a negative way. They are pragmatic in a very positive way.

“For Stoke, normally they are low scoring games, not a lot of goals at both ends.

“It might be one of those where one goal is enough to bring it over the line. We did this against Sheffield United.

“Big threat on transitions. We need to manage to control that in the way we have possession.

“If we do that I am sure we will have big chances to score again.

“[Robins] is an unbelievable manager. I played against him when he was at Coventry. Managed to win that game 1-0. No idea how because they were a lot better in that game to be fair.”

With Damion Downs having left for Hamburg, the 32-year-old will aim to strengthen key areas this window as he looks to steer Southampton’s season back on track.

Already having secured the high-profile signing of goalkeeper Daniel Peretz from Bayern Munich, the Saints head to the bet365 Stadium on Saturday hoping to return to winning ways, however it remains to be seen who can take all three points.