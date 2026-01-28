Richard Keys feels that it is ‘fairly obvious’ that the Newcastle United project is over, as he believes Saudi Arabia do not need the club anymore to put themselves on the world sports stage.

Newcastle are unlikely to make any significant signings in the January transfer window, despite Eddie Howe struggling for squad depth in key positions, with midfield especially highlighted as an issue by one former top flight star.

The manager has insisted that the solutions to their problems have to be found within the squad and there is no point in thinking that they need another type of player.

The current scenario is not new for the Magpies, who also shied away from spending last January due to what they suggested were PSR restrictions.

Keys, who has previously highlighted problems inside St James’ Park, feels that the issue is something else and that something is that the Saudi project at Newcastle United is over.

He believes that Saudi Arabia no longer need Newcastle the way they previously did.

“Anyone else think the project at Newcastle is over? I keep saying it. I think it’s fairly obvious now isn’t it?” Keys wrote on his blog.

“Why aren’t the Saudis spending money? And don’t tell me it’s FFP. It’s not. That excuse doesn’t wash whilst City are still spunking money unchecked.

Manager Club Scott Parker Burnley Liam Rosenior Chelsea Michael Carrick Manchester United Eddie Howe Newcastle United English managers in the Premier League

“No. It’s because the Saudi’s have found another way to play on the world sports stage.

“They don’t need Newcastle to make an impact with.

“They’re buying big events and taking them in-house – tennis, F1, golf, UFC, football. The list is endless. Why do they need Newcastle?”

Keys further took time to sympathise with Howe and the Newcastle fans, admitting he would like to see them strengthen before the window shuts down.

“I feel for Eddie Howe and the Geordie faithful.

“I’d like to be wrong and see The Toon splash some cash before the window shuts.

“It’s pretty clear where they need re-enforcements but it’s not going to happen.

“It’s a shame.”

If Newcastle do not strengthen and miss out on the Champions League next season as a result, there will be a financial price to pay at St James’ Park and that could even affect summer transfers.