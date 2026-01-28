Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Talk that Championship side Ipswich Town are looking to bring in Paris FC attacker Ilan Kebbal is wide of the mark, according to journalist Alex Jones.

Ipswich are keen to strengthen this month to back boss Kieran McKenna and have been in with a bid for Leeds United attacker Joel Piroe.

Piroe however is not keen on dropping back down to the Championship with Ipswich.

The Tractor Boys have also been linked with Paris FC attacker Kebbal.

The Algeria international has been linked with a move away from France this month, with Crystal Palace, Fulham and Sunderland all keeping tabs on Paris FC’s number 10.

Now is not the first time the Algerian has attracted interest from England, with Leeds United and Burnley both keen on recruiting the Algerian in the summer of 2024.

Kebbal represented his country at the Africa Cup of Nations, where the Fennecs reached the quarter-finals before bowing out to Nigeria, though the winger featured just once during the tournament.

In Ligue 1, the 27-year-old has been in fine form, netting seven goals and providing four assists in 18 French top-flight appearances this season, making him his team’s leading scorer in the competition.

He also played a pivotal role in Paris FC’s stunning Coupe de France upset over holders Paris Saint-Germain, providing the assist for the only goal in a 1-0 victory.

Club Bordeaux Cote Bleue Reims Lyon Duchere Dunkerque Paris FC Clubs Ilan Kebbal has played for

However, Ipswich are not in the mix to try to bring Kebbal to England before the transfer window closes.

Ipswich currently sit third in the Championship standings, just eight points off leaders Coventry City, as they push for an immediate return to the Premier League.

With that objective in mind, the Tractor Boys have already bolstered their squad for the campaign after beating Rangers to the signing of Dan Neil and securing Anis Mehmeti’s arrival at Portman Road.

For now, Ipswich’s transfer plans appear to be heading in a different direction, with Kebbal ruled out and Piroe’s reluctance to step down to the Championship stalling any progress in adding further attacking options.