George Wood/Getty Images

Juventus are not ready to give up on their push to sign Genoa’s Brooke Norton-Cuffy, who is being chased by Premier League pair Everton and Newcastle United.

The Pimlico-born talent started his youth career with London giants Chelsea, before Arsenal snapped him up back in 2016.

Norton-Cuffy spent eight years on Arsenal’s books and was once rated very highly, as he featured in England’s youth sides.

He had an impressive loan spell at Championship club Millwall, where he enjoyed himself, before making a permanent move away from the club.

Serie A club Genoa paid £3.5m for the full-back in the summer of 2024 to tie him down on a five-year deal at the club.

The Gunners kept a significant sell-on clause when he left and it could be as high as 35 per cent.

Norton-Cuffy had a difficult first year in Italy, as he suffered from injuries, but he has been a key player for the Rossoblu in the ongoing campaign.

The Englishman’s performances have attracted enough transfer interest from the British Isles, as Everton and Newcastle have been widely linked with the 22-year-old.

However, he has other interest from top European clubs, with Italian giants Juventus being one of the biggest names to chase him.

According to Italian broadcaster Sky Italia, the Old Lady have sent in a loan offer for him, which will become permanent if they qualify for the Champions League next season.

Genoa are not yet open to letting go of Norton-Cuffy on the Old Lady’s terms, but the Turin giants are not ready to give up on him.

Everton lack depth in the right-back position and with David Moyes keen to use Jake O’Brien as a centre-back, signing a right-back has been a priority.

Newcastle also want a solid option on the right side and Norton-Cuffy can play as a right-back or even further forward as a right midfielder.

Whether the Premier League clubs will make offers to bring him back to England this month remains to be seen.