League One clubs Leyton Orient and Wigan Athletic are chasing highly rated Aston Villa talent Ben Broggio, according to journalist Mark McAdam.

The versatile attacker started his career in Aston Villa’s youth system and he has been impressing with his performances.

The Englishman is highly rated at Villa Park and has appeared for various youth sides at the Birmingham-based club.

Broggio made his senior debut for the Villans in 2024 in an EFL Cup clash against Wycombe Wanderers.

The teenage attacker has not played for the senior team since, but he was on the bench against Liverpool in Aston Villa’s 2-0 loss in November.

Now the Villa youngster is attracting loan interest from League One, ahead of the final few days of the winter window.

League One pair Leyton Orient and Wigan Athletic are chasing the 19-year-old versatile attacker, who they would like to take on loan from Aston Villa.

Player On loan from Ajay Matthews Millwall Kaelan Casey West Ham Jack Moorhouse Manchester United Leyton Orient’s current loan stars

Broggio has never been loaned out away from the Birmingham club and Aston Villa may well believe that a spell in senior football would suit him.

The Villans rate the talent, and last year in March, they tied him to a long-term contract at the club.

The 19-year-old is primarily a left-winger, but his versatility allows him to play on the opposite wing, or even in a central role, behind the striker.

Ryan Lowe’s Wigan Athletic are currently 19th in the league table, while Richie Wellens’ Leyton Orient are sitting right above them, in 18th; Leyton Orient played in the League One playoff final last season.

Both clubs will want to make compelling cases to Aston Villa as to why they should be picked for Broggio’s loan.

If Villa do sanction a loan, they may want guarantees on playing time.

It is unclear if Aston Villa do have any preference between the pair.