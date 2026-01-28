Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Newcastle United supremo Yasir Al-Rumayyan is present at the Parc des Princes tonight alongside Paris Saint-Germain owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi as the two clubs clash in the Champions League.

Saudi Arabian group the Public Investment Fund took charge of the Magpies back in 2021 from the previous club owner, Mike Ashley.

The new owners have changed the look and glamour of the club since taking over, as they have invested handsomely in the majority of the transfer windows.

Once a mid-table club, Newcastle, who fought in the relegation battle, have been troubling the big boys of the Premier League, almost regularly.

Al-Rumayyan has sanctioned a host of big-money moves in his tenure so far, as the likes of Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes, Anthony Elanga and Nick Woltemade have come in.

British record transfer Alexander Isak left the club for Liverpool last summer, which shows how far the Magpies have come.

The Tyneside outfit are in contention to avoid the extra playoff round to get into the next knockout round, as they currently sit seventh in the Champions League table.

Season Position 2024–25 5th 2023–24 7th 2022–23 4th 2021–22 11th 2020–21 12th Newcastle United’s last five league finishes

Eddie Howe’s side are set to face the defending champions away from home tonight in a high-voltage game.

And according to French journalist Abdellah Bouma, the Newcastle supremo will be present at the Parc des Princes tonight with PSG chairman Al-Khelaifi.

The Qatari businessman took full control of the French giants back in 2012 and has turned them into one of, if not the best, teams in the world.

They dominate the Ligue 1 regularly, and won the Champions League last season for the first time in their club history.

Last time, the Magpies and PSG met in the Champions League back in 2023 in Paris, and the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Al-Rumayyan and Al-Khelaifi will be rooting for their sides tonight, as both clubs aim for an automatic spot in the next knockout round of the competition.