Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Fixture: Paris Saint-Germain vs Newcastle United

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Eddie Howe has picked his Newcastle lineup vs PSG in this evening’s Champions League clash at the Parc des Princes.

The Magpies head into the game holding onto a top eight spot in the 36-team league stage and Howe will be keen to make sure they are still in there by the time the final whistle sounds.

PSG sit a place above Newcastle, who are seventh, and have the same number of points, meaning their goal will be the same.

Howe’s side comfortably saw off PSV Eindhoven in their last Champions League game, but it showed the variation in their level, as it came on the back of their display at Wolves being heavily criticised.

The Champions League has provided a comfort blanket for Howe and his side from the harsh and uncompromising Premier League.

Newcastle will be without Joelinton for tonight’s clash, due to a groin injury.

PSG and Newcastle last faced each other in the Champions League in 2023, when the group stage was still in operation.

The Magpies managed to grab a 1-1 draw at the Parc des Princes, while they thrashed the French side 4-1 at St James’ Park.

Howe would love a repeat, but with Newcastle guaranteed not to be knocked out of the Champions League tonight whatever happens, must keep in mind his side have a weekend meeting with Liverpool on the agenda.

In goal in Howe’s Newcastle lineup vs PSG tonight is Nick Pope, while Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Malick Thiaw and Lewis Hall play in defence.

Howe will be keen to see the Magpies win the midfield battle this evening and he deploys Sandro Tonali, Joe Willock and Lewis Miley, while Jacob Ramsey and Anthony Elanga support Nick Woltemade.

The boss can make changes to his team to try to influence the game and options off the bench to change his Newcastle lineup vs PSG tonight include Harvey Barnes and Yoane Wissa.

Newcastle United Lineup vs PSG

Pope, Burn, Thiaw, Botman, Hall, Tonali, Willock, Miley, Ramsey, Elanga, Woltemade

Substitutes: Ramsdale, Harris, Trippier, Wissa, Gordon, Barnes, Osula, J Murphy, A Murphy, Guimaraes, Shahar