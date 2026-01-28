Michael Regan/Getty Images

Newcastle United have ‘no interest’ in signing former West Ham United centre-back Kurt Zouma on a free transfer, despite the player being offered to them, according to journalist Lee Ryder.

Zouma is a free agent following the termination of his contract by Romanian club CFR Cluj at the beginning of January.

The 31-year-old had joined the Romanian outfit following a stint in the Middle East with Al-Orobah, who West Ham let him join after he fell out of favour at the London Stadium.

West Ham experienced issues with his medical when it came to offloading him and were forced to change the terms of his exit.

Now Zouma is looking for a new club and he has been offered to Newcastle as a potential free transfer signing.

The Magpies have seen their squad depth stretched, but despite that are not expected to spend this month, with the club citing PSR concerns.

Zouma would not cost a fee, but Newcastle have ‘no interest’ in signing him and will not be pushing ahead with a deal.

As a free agent, the experienced defender would be able to join another club outside of the transfer window system.

Centre-back option Sven Botman Fabian Schar Jamaal Lascelles Malick Thiaw Emil Kraft Dan Burn Newcastle United’s centre-back options

Despite his situation and his experience of the Premier League, Newcastle are not keen and Howe has a host of centre-back options at his disposal.

Where Zouma ends up remains to be seen, but at present it does not appear that St James’ Park is a viable destination for the Frenchman.

Newcastle were keen on Zouma right at the very start of his career and plotted a double swoop which also involved Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The move did not materialise, but both players went on to star in the Premier League and enjoy successful times in English football.