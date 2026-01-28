Pete Norton/Getty Images

Charlton Athletic are expected to do ‘quite a lot of business’ in the final days of the winter transfer window, and there are likely to be exits for out-of-favour players, according to journalist Richard Cawley.

The Addicks ownership were ambitious in the summer transfer window, which saw them bring in a host of new players to solidify the squad that had won promotion from League One.

Many of those incomings, though, did not work, which has resulted in them sitting as low as 19th in the Championship table and relegation fears growing.

Survival is now the focus, with one former striker dismissing any thoughts the Addicks will be finishing in mid-table.

They are active in the ongoing transfer window, as they have bolstered their backline with some significant new players.

Harry Clarke and Luke Chambers have been brought in order to tighten the defence.

Scottish hitman Lyndon Dykes arrived at the Valley from Birmingham City, following their big-money strikers’ struggles to deliver.

Charlton were keen on signing Junior Ligue from FC Zurich this month and led the race for the defender for a while as well.

Signing From Lyndon Dykes Birmingham City Tiernan Brooks Gateshead Harry Clarke Ipswich Town Luke Chambers Liverpool Charlton’s arrivals this month

But now the Swiss defender is heading to Italian Serie B side Venezia after a ‘spectacular turnaround’ in the transfer chase.

With just a few days left in the winter window, the Addicks are expected to be very busy in the market, conducting some important business.

Their focus, though, appears most likely to be on departures just as much as arrivals, as they want to offload players who are not getting minutes.

Charlton want to balance the squad by sending unhappy players on loan or selling them permanently in the upcoming days.

Nathan Jones will also look to have a squad with a suitable size and hope to see the club move on the players who are on the fringes.

Tanto Olaofe has just signed for Stockport County on loan.

Whether the south-east London club will be able to achieve their objective by 2nd February remains to be seen.

One former Championship striker believes that Jones will be able to keep the Addicks safe and sound in the Championship by the end of the season.