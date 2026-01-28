George Wood/Getty Images

Former Championship striker Cameron Jerome thinks that Sheffield United need to be more consistent against teams lower down the table if they want to mount a late playoff push, but believes under Chris Wilder they could ‘really come strong’ late in the campaign.

The Blades beat automatic promotion candidates Ipswich Town 3-1 on Saturday, a result which displays their unpredictability in the Championship.

The win over the Tractor Boys came after Sheffield United’s back to back losses against struggling Charlton Athletic and Southampton sides.

An awful start to the season under Ruben Selles has meant that Sheffield United are just six points above Blackburn Rovers, who are in the last relegation spot.

Despite enjoying some big wins against teams above them in the table, the Blades have struggled to win games which they are favourites in.

Former Championship striker Jerome insisted earlier this season that Sheffield United could well still force themselves into playoff contention.

Jerome is sticking to that view, but is clear that the Blades must make sure they improve their results against teams in the lower half of the Championship table.

Loanee On loan from Tyler Bindon Nottingham Forest Djibril Soumare Braga Ki-Jana Hoever Wolves Chiedozie Ogbene Ipswich Town Sheffield United’s loan players

The 39-year-old does believe that Wilder has the experience to lead a team during a push for playoff contention.

Jerome feels that the Sheffield United squad is too good to be in the bottom-half of the table position they currently find themselves in.

“If they can be a little bit more consistent against smaller clubs, going away against Charlton and places like that, I feel like they could really come strong towards the back end of the season”, Jerome said on EFL All Access (17:10).

“If there is anybody who could mark that late push, Chris Wilder has been there done that before.

“The squad that Sheffield United have got at their disposal, it is incredible to find themselves in the position they do find themselves in.

“But it goes to show that if you do not start the season right and that is what can happen.”

Former Leeds United star Patrick Bamford has found form in front of goal after signing as a free agent in November.

His deal with the Blades ran until January, but positive performances under Wilder have resulted in him getting an 18-month contract extension, which was thoroughly deserved according to one former star.

The Bramall Lane outfit are backing their veteran manager in the January window and have brought in right sided defender Ki-Jana Hoever on loan from Wolves.

Sheffield United face another top six team in Millwall on Saturday and it remains to be seen if they are able to show some consistency in results.