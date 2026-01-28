James Fearn/Getty Images

Charlton Athletic are missing out on FC Zurich defender Junior Ligue after a ‘spectacular turnaround’ saw Italian side Venezia move to the brink of signing him.

The Addicks had a big transfer window following their promotion to the Championship, as they brought in a host of expensive new faces through the door.

Nathan Jones helped them start the campaign on a very positive note, which even saw one former Championship star then predict that Charlton could be in for an ‘incredible’ campaign.

However, things went downhill, and the Addicks have not quite been able to cope with expectations, as their current league table position of 20th tells the story.

Charlton have made moves this month as they have brought in Harry Clarke, Lyndon Dykes, Jerome Roussillon and Luke Chambers to hand Jones new tools to attack the rest of the season with.

One more defender has been on their list, as FC Zurich defender Ligue has been a top target for Charlton, and they were in pole position to sign him.

The Addicks, though, have now lost that lead as the 20-year-old has now passed his medical to secure a move to Italian club Venezia, according to Swiss outlet 4-4-2, in what is dubbed a ‘spectacular turnaround’.

Game Competition Leicester City (A) Championship QPR (H) Championship Stoke City (H) Championship Charlton Athletic’s next three games

The ex-Switzerland youth international will be signing a deal with the Serie B club today, which will leave Charlton ‘empty-handed’ in the chase.

Charlton aimed for a loan-to-buy deal for Ligue, but Venezia are set to secure him on a permanent deal worth up to €2.5m, including bonuses.

Even though Venezia are in the Italian second division, they are one of the favourites to come back to Serie A, while Charlton are aiming to stay up in the Championship.

FC Zurich have now given him the green light to make his move to the Italian club, who appear to have successfully beaten the English club.

The Addicks, though, have brought in reinforcement to bolster their backline and are in talks to sign Conor Coady from Wrexham.

Jones has been backed to get things right at the Addicks and the Charlton fans will hope that their winter business is enough to see them stay safe in the Championship.