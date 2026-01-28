Carl Recine/Getty Images

Stoke City are monitoring Derby County target Svante Ingelsson, who is on the books at Sheffield Wednesday, but could leave Hillsborough before the window closes.

January has been busy for Championship clubs as they scramble to bring in additions hoping to propel themselves into the playoff spots or avoid the drop.

Derby have steadily climbed up the table after a slow start and are now only two points outside of the playoff spots.

Oscar Fraulo, described as a ‘good lad with character’ by Borussia Monchengladbach sporting director Rouven Schroder, has been signed, while Dion Sanderson’s loan move from Birmingham City has been made permanent.

Derby are on the hunt for further opportunities in the market, with Ingelsson popping up on their radar as a potential bargain buy.

It has now emerged that Stoke have also joined the list of clubs tracking the Swede, with the Potters said to be ‘monitoring’ Ingelsson, according to journalist Darren Witcoop.

Ingelsson is also wanted by Millwall and Portsmouth, with initial bids already rebuffed by the Owls.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Stoke have already brought in Gavin Bazunu and Milan Smit, with the latter remaining in the stands despite an earlier ‘intent’ to use him against Birmingham City.

The Potters are level on points with Derby, and retain promotion hopes, despite one former star declaring it to be unlikely, while another former manager thinks they might be ‘overachieving’.

Sheffield Wednesday’s financial difficulties have seen vultures circle the club’s squad, as they hope to pick apart an already threadbare group.

Having been placed into administration three months ago, the Owls have already been forced into making the sales of starlet Yisa Alao and long-serving stalwart Barry Bannan.

Henrik Pedersen, with his squad being ravaged by injuries, could achieve consistency in selection only in midfield as Bannan and Ingelsson started together regularly, and losing both now would only further dishearten the manager and the fans, with relegation looking like a foregone conclusion.

Derby are also weighing up a move for Ipswich Town’s Sammie Szmodics and hope to tempt the player with regular game time.

John Eustace’s assessment of Derby’s and Blackburn Rovers’ long term potential is proving to be correct, and the manager will be further vindicated by finishing amongst the playoff spots after escaping relegation last season.