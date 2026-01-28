Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Leeds United legend Dominic Matteo feels that the Whites have a balanced squad, with players capable of delivering quality across multiple positions.

The Whites secured promotion to the Premier League after winning the Championship, led by captain Ethan Ampadu, who was recently lauded by his manager Daniel Farke for delivering ‘Rolls-Royce performances’.

Following a rocky start that left them in the Premier League’s relegation zone in November, the Whites have found their rhythm, climbing to 16th place with 26 points.

In December, they went unbeaten in the league, with a former Leeds man noting that the squad appear fitter and happier under the manager, while another praised the bench for making a tangible impact whenever called upon.

Until recently, doubts lingered over their summer transfer dealings, but that scrutiny has eased as the team’s performances have begun to show positive returns.

The Yorkshire side shared the spoils with Everton at the Hill Dickinson on Monday, finishing 1-1, as James Justin stepped up in place of the injured Gabriel Gudmundsson to net the Whites’ lone strike.

The match was a game of two halves, with the visitors dominating early but struggling in the second half, registering just 31 per cent possession.

Game Date Tottenham Hotspur (A) 09/05 Brighton (H) 17/05 West Ham (A) 24/05 Leeds United’s final three league games this season

When addressing the challenge of regaining control without the ball, Matteo conceded it was difficult, but pointed to the steady progress being made as the squad continue to grow in understanding.

He pointed out that the integration of new players has contributed to a more balanced team.

The 51-year-old also highlighted the squad’s versatility, noting that the players can perform across multiple positions and consistently add quality to the team whenever Farke requires it.

Matteo said on LUTV (19:03): “It’s tough, yes, as we’ve been saying, the team’s getting to know each other better.

“A few players have come in and made a few more appearances now, and I think we’ve got more of a balanced team.

“Whoever he picks, I feel we’ve got players who can play in all these different areas, and whoever comes in is quite the same, really.

“You know, they’re all bringing some bit of quality to the table.”

Leeds currently sit six points clear of 18th-placed West Ham United, who occupy the final relegation spot.

With just one defeat in their last ten league matches and the attacking addition of Brighton star Facundo Buonanotte on loan until the end of the season, the signs are promising for the Elland Road side as they push to secure their top-flight status.

Now all eyes are on whether Leeds pull a rabbit out of the hat before the transfer window closes on Monday evening.