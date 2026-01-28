Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Fixture: Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Thomas Frank has picked his Tottenham lineup vs Eintracht Frankfurt for the final matchday of the Champions League league phase.

Eight games for each of the 36 teams are set to have been played to eliminate just eight sides and Tottenham have already made sure they cannot be one of the unlucky eight.

They will be keen to secure a top eight spot, but the club’s money-men would not be too unhappy at the prospect of two games in the playoff round.

There is always the Frank factor however as, with a large section of Spurs fans wanting him to go, he cannot afford many more defeats; he is though confident of a win if his side play as well as they can.

In the Premier League, Tottenham are in what some feel is a relegation battle, but they have found the Champions League to be a lot easier.

They play an Eintracht Frankfurt side who cannot qualify for the next phase and have picked up just one win from their seven games so far.

The Germans have not won a game in their last six outings across all competitions and currently have an interim manager at the helm.

The two clubs met in the Europa League last year, with Tottenham winning away and drawing at home, but Eintracht Frankfurt seem to have gone backwards since then.

Guglielmo Vicario is in goal in Frank’s Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt lineup this evening, while in defence the Spurs boss goes with Djed Spence, Kevin Danso, Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie.

In the engine room, Frank selects Archie Gray, Joao Palhinha and Pape Matar Sarr, while Wilson Odobert and Xavi Simons support Randal Kolo Muani.

Frank has a host of options off the bench to shake up his Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt lineup tonight if needed and can turn to the likes of Dominic Solanke and Dane Scarlett.

Tottenham Hotspur Lineup vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Vicario, Spence, Danso, Romero, Udogie, Gray, Palhinha, Sarr, Simons, Odobert, Kolo Muani

Substitutes: Kinsky, Austin, Solanke, Scarlett, Olusesi, Kyerematen, Hardy, Byfield, Rowswell, Hall