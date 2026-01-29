Linnea Rheborg/Getty Images

Commentator Adam Pope has commented on Leeds United’s transfer business in the January transfer window and admitted he would like to see the Elland Road side strengthen by bringing in at least one loan signing to bolster Daniel Farke’s squad.

Newly promoted Leeds have steadied the ship after a shaky start to the season, having spent the end of November in the bottom three, but losing just one league match since.

The Yorkshire club have climbed to 16th in the table and strengthened their bid to remain in the top flight, with one club legend noting that the Whites’ squad are well-balanced, featuring players capable of delivering quality across multiple positions.

Until recently, doubts lingered over their summer transfer business, but that scrutiny has eased as Farke and his men have begun to perform and pick up results against the Premier League’s top teams.

This month, the Elland Road side have made just one signing, finally securing the services of Facundo Buonanotte, who had been pursued by the club in August but chose a move to Chelsea instead, spending the first half of the season at Stamford Bridge.

Leeds have also eyed an attacking boost, targeting Wolves’ Jorgen Strand Larsen to partner Dominic Calvert-Lewin, whose tireless work rate has drawn admiration from a former Whites star.

However, Leeds look behind the curve in the Strand Larsen race after refusing to meet Wolves’ asking price for the Norwegian.

Arrival From Facundo Buonanotte Brighton Leeds United’s winter window arrivals

There are now questions over whether Leeds will sign anyone else, but Pope is hoping they do bring in a fresh face.

Pope weighed in on Leeds’ transfer priorities, highlighting the limited pool of quality strikers available in the market.

The commentator singled out Strand Larsen as a player who has shown enough promise to justify investment, despite a season that has fallen short of expectations.

He also remarked that while the current squad could be enough for survival, but is clear Leeds should ‘at least’ be bringing in another loan signing before the window closes.

Pope said on the Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet podcast: “If Leeds didn’t spend £35m or £40m would I be worried?

“No, I don’t think there’s that many quality strikers around.

“He [Strand Larsen] is one, even though what I’ve seen this season hasn’t been great, and had enough evidence to show he would be worth spending a bit of money on.

“I can’t think of too many others.

“If the squad stayed as this, I think Farke has enough to stay up.

“But, not bringing anyone in during January – that would cause headloss among a load of people watching and listening to this right now.

“I don’t think that would be the end of the world, but I would like another loan in at least.”

Leeds have built a six-point cushion over West Ham United in the relegation battle, giving the German boss’ side some breathing room as they look to keep adding to their points tally.

Next up, the Whites host league leaders Arsenal at Elland Road, aiming to test themselves against the top of the table while maintaining their advantage over the drop zone.