Celtic have submitted an offer for Frosinone star Fares Ghedjemis and the two clubs ‘are negotiating’, with the Italians even now also looking for a replacement.

The Bhoys have failed to find consistency in their performances so far this season in the league which has led Hearts to secure a six-point lead over Martin O’Neill’s men.

Celtic’s hierarchy came in for heavy criticism for how they handled the summer transfer window and were accused of taking the supporters for fools.

There has been pressure to perform much better in the transfer window this month as a result.

Bolstering the forward department is high on their agenda and they managed to agree a loan deal with Borussia Monchengladbach for a loan deal for Tomas Cvancara and to make his move permanent, they will have to pay a fee in the region of €8m.

Celtic have also loaned in Julian Araujo, who was out-of-favour at Bournemouth, to add to their right-back options.

In the summer, Celtic let Nicolas Kuhn depart for Como and brought Benjamin Nygren, but O’Neill feels he needs more options in the right side of the pitch.

With the winter transfer in its final stretch, they are looking for a right winger option and their search has led them to Italy.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Champions) 2023–24 1st (Champions) 2022–23 1st (Champions) 2021–22 1st (Champions) 2020–21 2nd (Runners‑up) Celtic’s last five league finishes

According to Sky Italia, Celtic are in negotiations with Serie B outfit Frosinone for Ghedjemis and the Scottish giants have already submitted an offer.

The 23-year-old forward is experiencing an excellent season with Frosinone, as he has so far netted eight goals with two assists in 21 league games so far.

Ghedjemis’ contract with the Italian side is set to expire in the summer, but the club reserve an option to extend his contract for a further year.

In a sign that Frosinone believe he may well go, they are now looking at a replacement in the shape of Davide Bragantini of Mantova.

Now it remains to be seen whether the Hoops will be able to bring in Ghedjemis before the window closes to further strengthen their forward department.

Celtic are also looking to add another midfielder in the ongoing window, with Brann’s Felix Horn Myhre on their radar, but face competition from Brondby, who have submitted an offer.