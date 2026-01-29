Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Celtic have begun club-to-club talks with Slovak outfit DAC Dunajska Streda for their young winger Damir Redzic as they scramble to make last-minute signings.

The Celtic board took a lot of flak for having waited too long to conclude deals in the summer, which some fans feel cost them a spot in this season’s Champions League.

It also led to tensions between the board and Brendan Rodgers, who ultimately resigned from his post and has since taken a job in Saudi Arabia.

Celtic have been attempting to rediscover their lost form and, following the disastrous reign of Wilfried Nancy, now have Martin O’Neill back at the helm.

Attempts are now on to take lessons from the mistakes of the summer and equip O’Neill with quality players to mount a challenge for the title in the second half of the season.

Their efforts, though, are yet to be fully rewarded, with just two loan signings being confirmed as yet.

While the requirements in attack have been addressed with the arrival of Tomas Cvancara on loan from Borussia Monchengladbach, effort is now on to add another winger to the ranks.

Game Competition Falkirk (H) Scottish Premiership Aberdeen (A) Scottish Premiership Dundee (H) Scottish Cup Celtic’s next three games

According to journalist Mark Hendry, DAC Dunajska Streda’s Hungarian winger Redzic is a player Celtic are pursuing and club-to-club talks have started between the Scottish champions and Slovak outfit.

Negotiations are under way to get a deal over the line before Monday’s deadline.

They are also on the heels of Frosinone star Fares Ghedjemis and have submitted an offer for him, leading the Italians to now look at potential replacements, indicating a deal could well happen.

Celtic could even have just banked a further financial boost that could be put towards signings by qualifying for the playoff round of the Europa League after a 4-2 win over FC Utrecht.