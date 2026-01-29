Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Italian giants Juventus are to hold talks again about signing Tottenham Hotspur striker Randal Kolo Muani, with ‘more contacts expected today’ between the parties involved.

The 27-year-old centre forward spent the second half of the last season on loan with Juventus and scored ten goals while laying on three assists in 22 games in all competitions.

Kolo Muani was the centre of attention during the summer with Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Spurs fighting to sign him and Thomas Frank’s side ultimately won the race.

The France international has made four goal contributions in Champions League, but has yet to make his mark in the Premier League despite receiving eleven starts and it was suggested agents have offered him to Galatasaray regarding a January move.

Tottenham on the other hand are looking to add to their forward department with Brennan Johnson gone and Mathys Tel, who is unhappy with his game time.

They are interested in Crystal Palace hitman Jean-Philippe Mateta, who could move amid the Eagles trying to sign Jorgen Strand Larsen from Wolves.

However, Spurs are not the only admirers of Mateta in the market, as Turkish giants Fenerbahce and Juventus have shown interest in the Crystal Palace star.

Juventus have also been exploring a deal to sign Kolo Muani, who is on loan at Tottenham from Paris Saint-Germain and had a spell in Turin on loan last term.

Club Nantes Boulogne Eintracht Frankfurt Paris Saint-Germain Juventus Tottenham Hotspur Clubs Randal Kolo Muani has played for

According to Italian journalist Orazio Accomando, ‘more contacts expected today’ is the state of play as Juventus keep working on potentially signing Kolo Muani.

Spurs might not agree to end Kolo Muani’s loan without finding a proper replacement and with time running out in the transfer window they will need to act quickly.

Kolo Muani also wants to get into France’s 2026 World Cup squad and to do so he will need to play regularly while getting himself on the scoresheet.

Palace have already strengthened their attacking department by signing Johnson and with Oliver Glasner set to depart at the end of this season, the Eagles might sanction Mateta’s departure with Strand Larsen coming in.

Mateta has featured in 185 games for Crystal Palace so far in his career and has netted 56 goals with 13 assists to show for it.