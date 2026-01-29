Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Fixture: FC Porto vs Rangers

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 29th January, 20:00 UK time

FC Porto are due to play host to Rangers in the Europa League this evening in a game that matters to the Portuguese giants, but holds little importance for the Gers.

The Portuguese side sit just outside the top eight on goal difference and, though qualification is assured, will want to bank a win to try to break into an automatic last 16 spot.

Porto have been superb at the Estadio do Dragao in recent weeks, winning their last six home games, including a win over Jose Mourinho’s Benfica in the Portuguese Cup.

Rangers have looked reinvigorated under the stewardship of Danny Rohl. The recovery, which has put the Gers in firm contention for the Scottish Premiership title, is even more remarkable due to the fact that it has come after the worst start to a domestic season in the last 47 years.

Rohl helped Rangers get their first win of the Europa League league phase when Ludogorets were beaten at Ibrox, but the Gers have no chance of making the next stage.

Despite that, prize money is up for grabs and Scotland’s coefficient desperately needs boosting as the Scottish Premiership could be looking at just one Champions League spot soon, and that with having to go through the qualifiers.

The game also gives Rohl the chance to see his men in action against good opposition.

He will be looking to see good decision-making and a ruthless nature with chances, with Thelo Aaasgaard having recently revealed what Rohl has been telling the squad.

Rohl has also created a calm environment to get the best out the Rangers squad and this evening will be another test of his ‘drama free’ approach.

Rangers headed to Porto in both 2005, in the Champions League, and in 2019 in the Europa League, with both games ending in 1-1 draws.

Predicted Lineups

FC Porto Rangers Diogo Costa Butland Alberto Costa Tavernier Thiago Silva Djiga Bednarek Fernandez Kiwior Meghoma Froholdt Raskin Rosario Diomande Veiga Gassama Pepe Aasgaard Aghehowa Moore Sainz Miovski Predicted lineups

Recent Form (league)

FC Porto: WWWWW

Rangers: WWWWW

Key Men

FC Porto

Porto’s 21-year-old striker Samu Aghehowa is going to have the burden of scoring goals resting on his able shoulders. He has already scored 20 this season and has been one of the main tormentors for opposition defenders.

Standing at six feet four inches, he is a physical presence inside the penalty box and can prove to be a nuisance for the Rangers defenders.

The onus to provide Aghehowa with assists will be on full-back Alberto Costa. In 16 league matches, the Portuguese has helped set up six goals for his team-mates, but is yet to leave his stamp on the team in the European competition.

The match against Rangers could give him the chance to do that. He will have a counter-attacking team in front of him, whose manager will urge his full-backs to drive forward.

Still just 22, he can beat them with pace on the counter attack and then provide the cross that could prove to be vital.

Rangers

Rangers manager Danny Rohl will have his resources limited due to ineligibility and injury concerns. On their absence, the onus to find the away team goals will be on the usual suspects.

Thelo Assgaard’s contributions to the cause of the team have not been limited to goals and assists. He has been a consistent feature in Rohl’s team and is growing in importance.

In a match that will have less at stake compared to others, Aasgaard could have the opportunity to make his mark without pressure.

And with the pressure off, Rangers could play with some freedom, which may give the attackers a chance to score.

Bojan Miovski, who has not lived up to expectations since he joined, will be looking to make every chance count if he plays.

Porto could help him do that. The home side need those three points to boost their chances and that could prompt Francesco Farioli to commit more bodies forward.

If the Rangers full-backs are able to locate Miovski beyond Porto’s defensive line, he could prove to be a menace.

Result Competition Rangers 2-0 FC Porto Europa League FC Porto 1-1 Rangers Europa League FC Porto 1-1 Rangers Champions League Last three meetings

Match Prediction

There is no doubt that Porto are the side with the motivation to go out and get three points, but Rohl will not want Rangers to consider this match to be a dead rubber.

He has stressed that his Rangers team are hungry for success and winning matches is a groove he will want them to remain in.

Going to Porto and winning would be a huge feather in Rohl and Rangers’ cap.

Porto though have been superb of late, winning ten of their last eleven games, and even the best sides in the world would struggle to dominate at the Estadio do Dragao.

It is hard to see beyond the Portuguese having too much for Rangers despite the Rohl resurgence.

Inside Futbol Score Prediction

FC Porto 2-0 Rangers

Where To Watch?

FC Porto vs Rangers in the Europa League will be shown live across the UK on the TNT Sports 5 channel for a 20:00 UK time kick off.