Hibernian have reached an agreement with Hellas Verona regarding a deal for Kieron Bowie to move to Italy.

Bowie is the fifth top-scorer in the Scottish Premiership this season with eight goals, behind Benjamin Nygren, Tawanda Maswanihse, Lawrence Shankland, all on eleven, and Claudio Braga who is on ten for the season.

Hibs have been heavily reliant on Bowie’s output, with the striker sixth on the list for combined goals and assists.

Bowie has been praised for his ‘physical’ play by both national team boss Steve Clarke, and Hibs legend Paul Hanlon.

Hellas Verona put in a bid earlier this week with Hibs for Bowie, but saw that turned down.

The Serie A side were also expected to return with an improved offer for Bowie at that time.

It now appears that Verona have returned with an improved offer as expected, with Hibs accepting a bid of €6m plus bonuses, according to Italian broadcaster Sky Italia.

Wolves, who have agreed to sell Jorgen Strand Larsen to Crystal Palace, were said to be scouting Bowie last month.

They will now have to look elsewhere for a replacement for Strand Larsen, with Bowie set for an Italian move.

Bowie broke into the first team at Raith Rovers while still only 16, debuting in 2019 and helping the side to promotion.

Fulham swooped in for Bowie in 2020, but the move across the border came too soon for the young forward.

Despite impressing across two loan spells with Northampton Town, Bowie was unable to make a dent on Fulham’s first team.

Hibernian, after seeing off a hijack attempt from Hearts, signed Bowie from Fulham for a fee in the region of £600,000 in 2024 and will be pleased with the business given the profit they are making now.

Bowie forced himself into the Scottish national side last year and will hope that he is luckier, the second time around that he is moving out of Scotland.