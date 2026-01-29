Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Archie Gray has hailed team-mate Xavi Simons as a joy to play with, underlining the strong two-way confidence he shares with the Dutchman.

Simons joined Tottenham in the summer on a long-term deal, with Spurs splashing £51.8m to secure his signature, edging out rivals Chelsea in the process.

Thomas Frank stated in October that he is looking for more intensity from Simons, and the 22-year-old appears to have adapted, featuring in 28 matches across all competitions and contributing two goals and four assists.

Last month, against Frank’s former club Brentford, Simons delivered his finest display in a Spurs shirt, scoring once and setting up another in a 2-0 victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

In the Lilywhites’ final Champions League league-phase match on Wednesday, he starred again, helping secure a commanding 2-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt, creating three key chances and even having a goal ruled out in the opening minutes.

Simons has faced criticism, with a former top-flight goalkeeper claiming the Netherlands international lacks the right balance of physicality and technique to succeed in the Premier League.

However, Gray offered a contrasting view, highlighting the strong on-field understanding he has developed with the Dutch attacker and praising his movement and technical quality.

Club Paris Saint-Germain PSV Eindhoven RB Leipzig Tottenham Hotspur Clubs Xavi Simons has played for

The 19-year-old explained how their quick link-up play and short passing combinations have helped them connect effectively, while also noting how difficult Simons is for centre-backs to track due to his positioning.

He described the 22-year-old’s performance against Eintracht Frankfurt as outstanding and voiced confidence in carrying that level into domestic competition.

Gray said to Spurs’ in-house media: “It’s a joy, Xavi’s a joy.

“I trust everyone so much, but when I give the ball to him, I know that he’s going to trust me back just as much.

“We try to get this little link-up sometimes, one-touch passes, two-touch passes, one-twos and all that, but he’s a pleasure to play with, getting in those spaces.

“He’s so difficult to pick up, for centre-backs to try and track him, it’s horrible.

“But yes, he was unbelievable tonight, and let’s carry it on to the Prem.”

With the result, Tottenham sealed a top-four finish in the Champions League table, yet their domestic campaign has told a very different story, with Spurs languishing in 14th after an erratic run of form and an inability to build any momentum.

They welcome Manchester City to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday for a league clash and will be desperate to take at least a point, having failed to record a win in their last five league matches.

Their home form this season has been alarming, with just two victories at their own ground, making them the second-worst home side in the division behind relegation-threatened Wolves, leaving it to be seen whether the Lilywhites can muster a result against the Cityzens this weekend.