Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

West Ham United will see Burnley cover the majority of James Ward-Prowse’s wages during his stint at Turf Moor, with the exact percentage emerging.

Ward-Prowse has been firmly out of Nuno Espirito Santo’s plans at the London Stadium and has headed to Burnley on loan.

The loan deal for Ward-Prowse between the two Premier League relegation battlers is set to run until the end of the season.

Last season, the England international had a loan spell at Nottingham Forest, featuring ten times under then-manager Nuno before being recalled in the winter transfer window as Graham Potter was keen to work with him.

He started this season as a regular under former West Ham manager Potter, making six appearances before the Englishman’s sacking in September.

Since then, Ward-Prowse has not played a single minute, failing to regain favour under Nuno and only featuring on the bench in West Ham’s most recent 3-1 win over Sunderland at the London Stadium on Saturday.

West Ham will save on the majority of Ward-Prowse’s wages during the loan spell and, according to ExWHUemployee, the Clarets are to pick up 70 per cent of his salary.

The Hammers have been active in this month’s transfer window and are still active, with taking Ward-Prowse’s wages off the bill potentially likely to help.

Season Position 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th 2020–21 6th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

Scott Parker’s men find themselves deep in the Premier League relegation zone after 23 games, having collected just 15 points.

Parker will hope to see Ward-Prowse turn back the clock, with the midfielder tipped as being perfect for Liverpool in 2022, such was his form.

The midfielder was on Aston Villa’s wish list in 2021, while Tottenham Hotspur were flagged as long time admirers of Ward-Prowse a year later.

West Ham will keep an eye on how Ward-Prowse does during his time at Burnley, but he appears to have little future back at the London Stadium.

The Hammers could make more signings before the window closes and they are keen on Chelsea defender Axel Disasi, though face competition.