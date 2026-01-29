Julian Finney/Getty Images

West Ham United target Axel Disasi has not opened up towards a move to Fiorentina and he prefers to stay in the Premier League.

The Hammers, during the summer transfer window identified defence as an important area to improve and they wanted to sign Disasi, but he rejected a move to the London Stadium.

West Ham went after Brighton & Hove Albion’s Igor as an alternative and that time benefited from a player’s preference as he turned down Crystal Palace in favour of the Hammers.

However, Igor made only four appearances for West Ham and his loan deal was terminated and he went back to the Seagulls, leaving Nuno Espírito Santo’s team short of options in the centre-back role.

Now with the clock ticking on the window, West Ham are in the market to find a solution for their defence and they have once again shifted their focus to Disasi.

The 27-year-old centre-back has not featured for Chelsea during the first half of the season and it has been suggested that the Hammers are not the only clubs vying for his signature.

Nuno’s side have been in touch with Chelsea and they are in negotiations to strike a deal for Disasi.

They have been facing competition from Italian Serie A side Fiorentina, who are keen to snap up Disasi to help with their battle against the drop.

Now though, West Ham have been boosted as, according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Fiorentina have not made any progress in their attempt to sign Disasi, as the player ‘has not shown any openness’ to the move.

It has been suggested that 27-year-old Disasi, who came to England in 2023, wants to stay in the Premier League if he does move now.

Disasi spent the second half of the last season on loan with Aston Villa, but he featured only seven times for them in the Premier League.

The French centre-back will be keen to make the right choice if he does exit Stamford Bridge.